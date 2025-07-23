Russian delegation chief notes deep rift in memoranda after Türkiye talks with Ukraine

After a meeting in Türkiye on 23 July, the head of the Russian negotiating delegation Vladimir Medinsky declared that the positions of Ukraine and the Russian Federation in the memoranda are "quite far from each other."

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza with reference to Medinsky’s statements

Details: He emphasised that the stances outlined in the peace memoranda exchanged by the parties are "quite far from each other."

"We agreed to continue – contacts both at the delegation level, and yes, we hope, at the level of working groups," Medinsky stated.

He also pointed out that apparently, 101 points of agreements from Ukraine remain unfulfilled, as not all residents of Russia’s Kursk Oblast, "evacuated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine," have returned home.

Additionally, he confirmed that sanitary exchanges – where both sides hand over seriously wounded individuals directly on the front line – will persist and addressed the return of deported children to Ukraine.

Russia appears to have "fully processed" the complete list of 339 surnames of Ukrainian children removed from Ukrainian territory, with some already returned, while the remainder is "ongoing work," the Russian official noted.

Background: Ukraine offered the Russian side to convene a leaders’ meeting, featuring Turkish President Recep Erdoğan and US President Donald Trump, by the end of August.

