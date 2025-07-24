Trump in contact with Senate regarding sanctions against Russia, but wants to make decision himself – White House

US President Donald Trump is in contact with the Senate regarding sanctions against Russia, but wants to make the decision himself.

Source: White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt during a briefing on 23 July, quoted by European Pravda

Details: A journalist asked Leavitt to comment on the statement by Republicans in the Senate regarding the withdrawal of the bill on imposing sanctions against Russia. As she said, this happened after Trump said he wanted to act unilaterally.

"The president has been in very close communication with his friends in the Senate, particularly Senator Lindsey Graham, on this issue. But the president has always maintained that he is the commander-in-chief and the president for a reason, and he has been deeply involved in this conflict since the beginning," the White House spokeswoman replied.

Leavitt then emphasised that Trump wants to reserve any decisions on sanctions for himself.

It should be noted that The New York Times wrote that Trump's threat to punish Russia if it does not reach a truce with Ukraine within 50 days has halted a bipartisan initiative in the Senate to impose tough new sanctions against countries doing business with Moscow.

The bill, co-authored by Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, was supported by 83 senators. It provides for the imposition of sanctions of at least 500% on imports from Russia or any country that purchases Russian uranium or petroleum products.

However, as the publication noted, after it was initially announced that the bill could be put to a vote this month, Republican leaders backed down to allow Trump to take unilateral action.

"I think the president has decided to act unilaterally on this issue," Senator John Thune said, adding that Trump "understands what it takes to get the Russians to the negotiating table".

Graham, for his part, said that Trump "has embraced the concept we have been promoting".

Blumenthal, despite welcoming Trump's promise to target the Russian economy with sanctions, noted that the bill would be a more effective tool for this.

"Our bill is better because it's not just a hammer; it's a sledgehammer, which is stronger and sends a message of unity. That's why we will continue to push," he said.

Background:

It should be noted that after Trump gave Russia a 50-day deadline, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba said that the US president should not wait 50 days to impose secondary sanctions against Russia.

Lithuania called on the US to deal a crushing blow with sanctions against Russia and those who support it after the EU approved the long-awaited 18th package of sanctions against Russia.

