Merz and Macron plan "intensive discussion" of anti-corruption efforts with Zelenskyy

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron intend to hold in-depth discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding measures to combat corruption.

Source: German government spokesperson Stefan Cornelius, quoted by Bild, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "President Macron and the German chancellor have agreed to conduct intensive discussions with the president of Ukraine regarding the fight against corruption," Cornelius said following a three-hour meeting between the two leaders in Germany on Wednesday.

Cornelius said Macron and Merz had stressed that right now, Ukraine is at a crucial turning point on its path towards EU membership.

The spokesperson added that the two leaders also had a lengthy discussion about the military situation in Ukraine and further military aid to Kyiv, but gave no further details.

Background:

On the evening of 23 July, Zelenskyy commented on the outrage expressed by the public and Ukraine’s international partners over actions targeting anti-corruption institutions, promising to submit his own draft law to guarantee their independence.

The G7 ambassadors have welcomed Zelenskyy's promise to restore the independence of Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies and offered their assistance in this regard.

