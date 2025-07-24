All Sections
Merz and Macron plan "intensive discussion" of anti-corruption efforts with Zelenskyy

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzThursday, 24 July 2025, 12:34
Merz and Macron plan intensive discussion of anti-corruption efforts with Zelenskyy
Stock Photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron intend to hold in-depth discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding measures to combat corruption.

Source: German government spokesperson Stefan Cornelius, quoted by Bild, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "President Macron and the German chancellor have agreed to conduct intensive discussions with the president of Ukraine regarding the fight against corruption," Cornelius said following a three-hour meeting between the two leaders in Germany on Wednesday.

Advertisement:

Cornelius said Macron and Merz had stressed that right now, Ukraine is at a crucial turning point on its path towards EU membership.

The spokesperson added that the two leaders also had a lengthy discussion about the military situation in Ukraine and further military aid to Kyiv, but gave no further details.

Background: 

  • On the evening of 23 July, Zelenskyy commented on the outrage expressed by the public and Ukraine’s international partners over actions targeting anti-corruption institutions, promising to submit his own draft law to guarantee their independence.
  • The G7 ambassadors have welcomed Zelenskyy's promise to restore the independence of Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies and offered their assistance in this regard.

Read more: A Zelenskyy-Orbán alliance? How the president undermined Ukraine's path to EU membership and what happens next

