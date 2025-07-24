Zelenskyy briefs UK PM on anti-corruption agency reform

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, during which he outlined the work done on a new draft law to strengthen Ukraine’s anti-corruption infrastructure.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said the bill is aimed at "strengthening the legal system and ensuring the independence and effectiveness of Ukraine’s anti-corruption infrastructure".

Starmer suggested involving experts who could contribute to long-term cooperation in this matter, Zelenskyy noted.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We agreed to stay in contact on this matter. We see eye to eye on the need to defend the values of a normal life, counter any Russian influence or interference, and do everything to make our Europe stronger."

Zelenskyy added that he also briefed Starmer on the meeting with the Russian delegation that took place in Istanbul on 23 July.

The two leaders also discussed diplomatic measures with European and US partners to strengthen security.

Background:

On the evening of 23 July, Zelenskyy commented on the outrage expressed by the public and Ukraine’s international partners over actions targeting anti-corruption institutions, promising to submit his own draft law that will guarantee their independence.

The G7 ambassadors have welcomed Zelenskyy’s promise to restore the independence of the anti-corruption institutions and offered their assistance in this regard.

