Footage of first minutes after Russian strike on Kharkiv released – video

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Screenshot

The prosecutor's office has released footage capturing the first minutes immediately after the Russian bombing of central Kharkiv on 24 July.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on YouTube

Details: The footage captures the sound of air-raid sirens and shows cars and buildings on fire. Firefighters and medics can be seen working at the scene, while investigators examine bomb fragments.

Background:

On Thursday morning, Russian forces carried out a strike with guided aerial bombs on the centre of the city of Kharkiv. Currently, 33 people are known to have been injured.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the strike had occurred near the multi-storey residential building and about 15 cars were on fire at the scene. A transformer substation and a sewing business were destroyed.

