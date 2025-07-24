All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Footage of first minutes after Russian strike on Kharkiv released – video

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 24 July 2025, 14:19
Footage of first minutes after Russian strike on Kharkiv released – video
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Screenshot

The prosecutor's office has released footage capturing the first minutes immediately after the Russian bombing of central Kharkiv on 24 July.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on YouTube

Details: The footage captures the sound of air-raid sirens and shows cars and buildings on fire. Firefighters and medics can be seen working at the scene, while investigators examine bomb fragments.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • On Thursday morning, Russian forces carried out a strike with guided aerial bombs on the centre of the city of Kharkiv. Currently, 33 people are known to have been injured.
  • Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the strike had occurred near the multi-storey residential building and about 15 cars were on fire at the scene. A transformer substation and a sewing business were destroyed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

KharkivattackRusso-Ukrainian waremergency event
Advertisement:
Russian attack on Kharkiv: 41 injured, business destroyed
Zelenskyy announces he approved text of new draft law on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies and will submit it soon to parliament
Ukrainian MPs register draft law aimed at restoring anti-corruption agencies' independence
Passenger plane crash in Russia claims lives of all 49 on board
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development joins EU concern over Ukraine’s crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
US senators warn Ukraine against undermining anti-corruption progress
All News
Kharkiv
Russia strikes central Kharkiv with guided bombs: 33 injured
Explosions heard in Kharkiv as city comes under large-scale Russian drone attack
Russian drone strike destroys Arabesky Theatre in Kharkiv, all property lost in fire
RECENT NEWS
17:18
Drone hits base of Norwegian humanitarian organisation in Mykolaiv
17:12
Cyberattack on Dutch Public Prosecution Office linked to Russia
17:02
Russian attack on Kharkiv: 41 injured, business destroyed
16:49
WBO appoints Ukrainian boxer Usyk's next opponent
15:29
European Commission backs Ukraine's anti-corruption pivot, urges action on their concerns
15:01
Zelenskyy announces he approved text of new draft law on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies and will submit it soon to parliament
14:19
Footage of first minutes after Russian strike on Kharkiv released – video
14:14
EXPLAINERWhat Tusk's government shake-up means for Ukraine
14:10
Lithuania calls on Ukraine to stay the course on anti-corruption reforms
13:18
Odesa's cultural heritage ravaged in overnight Russian attack – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: