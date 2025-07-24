Footage of first minutes after Russian strike on Kharkiv released – video
Thursday, 24 July 2025, 14:19
The prosecutor's office has released footage capturing the first minutes immediately after the Russian bombing of central Kharkiv on 24 July.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on YouTube
Details: The footage captures the sound of air-raid sirens and shows cars and buildings on fire. Firefighters and medics can be seen working at the scene, while investigators examine bomb fragments.
Background:
- On Thursday morning, Russian forces carried out a strike with guided aerial bombs on the centre of the city of Kharkiv. Currently, 33 people are known to have been injured.
- Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the strike had occurred near the multi-storey residential building and about 15 cars were on fire at the scene. A transformer substation and a sewing business were destroyed.
