Zelenskyy tells Merz how he plans to strengthen anti-corruption bodies

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Thursday that he had had a phone conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, which primarily concerned the situation with Ukraine’s anti-corruption infrastructure.

Details: Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he briefed Merz on the agreement on the draft law text that "guarantees the independence and effectiveness of anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine".

Quote: "I invited Germany to join the expert review of the bill. Friedrich assured me of readiness to assist."

Zelenskyy also said that he discussed with the German chancellor the implementation of agreements with the EU and work on opening the first negotiation cluster, with Berlin pledging its support.

In addition, the leaders discussed the situation on the line of contact and the need for additional funding to produce drones, particularly interceptor drones.

Background:

Earlier, Zelenskyy announced that he had approved the text of a draft law guaranteeing the independence of anti-corruption bodies – it will be submitted to parliament on Thursday.

The G7 ambassadors welcomed Zelenskyy’s pledge to restore the independence of anti-corruption institutions and offered their assistance in this regard

