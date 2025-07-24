All Sections
Zelenskyy tells Merz how he plans to strengthen anti-corruption bodies

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 24 July 2025, 18:38
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Thursday that he had had a phone conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, which primarily concerned the situation with Ukraine’s anti-corruption infrastructure.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he briefed Merz on the agreement on the draft law text that "guarantees the independence and effectiveness of anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine".

Quote: "I invited Germany to join the expert review of the bill. Friedrich assured me of readiness to assist."

Zelenskyy also said that he discussed with the German chancellor the implementation of agreements with the EU and work on opening the first negotiation cluster, with Berlin pledging its support.

In addition, the leaders discussed the situation on the line of contact and the need for additional funding to produce drones, particularly interceptor drones.

Background:

