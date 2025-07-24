Zelenskyy amid third day of protests: It is important that Ukrainians respond to all events with such dignity

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the text of draft bill No. 13533 was discussed with partners and that he instructed government officials to present it to all of Ukraine's partners. Following a wave of protests over the law that limits the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), Zelenskyy has said that "it is important that Ukrainians respond to all events with such dignity".

Quote: "Already today [24 July], my draft bill is in the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian Parliament] of Ukraine – what I promised – for justice, for law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies. Full guarantees of the independence of anti-corruption bodies. Real opportunities to verify that there is no Russian interference whatsoever.

Everyone who has access to state secrets – not only in NABU and SAPO, but also in the State Bureau of Investigation and our National Police – must undergo polygraph checks. And these must be regular checks. The bill also contains provisions that protect against various abuses.

The text of the bill was discussed with partners, law enforcement officers and representatives of NABU and SAPO. Many proposals came from our partners, including the involvement of European experts: from the UK, Germany and the European Union. I instructed our government officials to present the bill to all our partners and to engage all necessary expert capacities.

Of course, it is important that Ukrainians respond to all events with such dignity. Ukraine is a nation of people who care. I thank everyone who fights for our state, who works for the sake of Ukraine."

Previously: On 24 July, Zelenskyy's draft bill No. 13533 on the powers of the anti-corruption bodies NABU and SAPO was published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

The bill contains a provision that "NABU employees who have access to state secrets will be required to undergo a polygraph test organised by the Security Service of Ukraine within six months".

NABU added that in the new bill regarding anti-corruption bodies, the polygraph check for NABU employees will be conducted not by the Security Service of Ukraine, but by the bureau's internal control unit.

Background:

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) voted in favour of draft law No. 12414, making NABU and SAPO dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general. On the evening of 22 July, Zelenskyy signed the document.

Protests were held in many cities across Ukraine following the adoption of this legislative initiative.

Following this, Zelenskyy promised to submit a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada that would "empower the law enforcement system" and preserve "all the provisions required for the anti-corruption institutions' independence".

