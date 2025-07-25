Russian strike on Kharkiv on 24 July: 5 still hospitalised, including children

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Five people remain in hospital after being injured in Russia’s guided aerial bomb strike on central Kharkiv on 24 July, including a one-year-old child and a 17-year-old teenager.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Five people injured in yesterday’s Russian attack on Kharkiv remain in hospital. Among the patients are two children aged one and 17."

Details: A woman who was previously taken to hospital in a serious condition is now stable. Doctors currently assess her condition as moderate. All of the people injured in the attack are receiving full medical care.

Background:

On Thursday morning, Russian forces struck central Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported 42 people injured.

Terekhov said the impact occurred near a multi-storey residential building, where about 15 cars caught fire. A transformer substation and a garment factory were also destroyed.

Prosecutors released a video showing the first minutes immediately after the Russian bombing of central Kharkiv on 24 July.

