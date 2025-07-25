All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian strike on Kharkiv on 24 July: 5 still hospitalised, including children

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 25 July 2025, 11:49
Russian strike on Kharkiv on 24 July: 5 still hospitalised, including children
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Five people remain in hospital after being injured in Russia’s guided aerial bomb strike on central Kharkiv on 24 July, including a one-year-old child and a 17-year-old teenager.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "Five people injured in yesterday’s Russian attack on Kharkiv remain in hospital. Among the patients are two children aged one and 17."

Advertisement:

Details: A woman who was previously taken to hospital in a serious condition is now stable. Doctors currently assess her condition as moderate. All of the people injured in the attack are receiving full medical care.

Background:

  • On Thursday morning, Russian forces struck central Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported 42 people injured.
  • Terekhov said the impact occurred near a multi-storey residential building, where about 15 cars caught fire. A transformer substation and a garment factory were also destroyed.
  • Prosecutors released a video showing the first minutes immediately after the Russian bombing of central Kharkiv on 24 July.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

KharkivRusso-Ukrainian warcasualties
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Parliament schedules date to review Zelenskyy's bill on anti-corruption agencies' independence
Zelenskyy denies speaking with von der Leyen after signing controversial law
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency searched German residence of former deputy head of Zelenskyy's Office in July – Ukrainska Pravda sources
Starlink back online overnight: Ukrainian troops were without communication for over 2 hours
Drones attack various regions of Russia, Azot chemical plant hit – videos
​​Ukraine's MPs begin admitting mistake in vote on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies law
All News
Kharkiv
Estonian foreign minister on attacks against Ukraine: Russia continues its path of terror
Russian attack on Kharkiv: 41 injured, business destroyed
Footage of first minutes after Russian strike on Kharkiv released – video
RECENT NEWS
14:53
Krakow launches investigation into Pole fighting for Russia and spreading propaganda
14:42
EXPLAINERWhy the attack on NABU will have long-term consequences and how to fix the situation
14:24
Polish foreign minister called on Trump's envoy Kellogg to resume arms supplies to Ukraine – The Telegraph
13:31
updatedRussia hits hospital in Kharkiv with guided aerial bomb: 1 killed, 12 injured
13:29
Kremlin doubts meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin can be achieved in 30 days
13:18
Russia's drone and artillery strike on Kherson kills man and injures seven
12:27
Polish Foreign Minister: We warned Zelenskyy against halting anti‑corruption efforts
12:27
EU ambassador discusses independence of anti-corruption agencies with Ukraine's prosecutor general
12:11
Ukrainian Parliament schedules date to review Zelenskyy's bill on anti-corruption agencies' independence
12:10
Ukraine aims to sell drones to US worth US$10-30bn
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: