Russian strike on Kharkiv on 24 July: 5 still hospitalised, including children
Friday, 25 July 2025, 11:49
Five people remain in hospital after being injured in Russia’s guided aerial bomb strike on central Kharkiv on 24 July, including a one-year-old child and a 17-year-old teenager.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Five people injured in yesterday’s Russian attack on Kharkiv remain in hospital. Among the patients are two children aged one and 17."
Advertisement:
Details: A woman who was previously taken to hospital in a serious condition is now stable. Doctors currently assess her condition as moderate. All of the people injured in the attack are receiving full medical care.
Background:
- On Thursday morning, Russian forces struck central Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported 42 people injured.
- Terekhov said the impact occurred near a multi-storey residential building, where about 15 cars caught fire. A transformer substation and a garment factory were also destroyed.
- Prosecutors released a video showing the first minutes immediately after the Russian bombing of central Kharkiv on 24 July.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!