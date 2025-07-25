All Sections
EU ambassador discusses independence of anti-corruption agencies with Ukraine's prosecutor general

Mariya YemetsFriday, 25 July 2025, 12:27
Katarína Mathernová, EU Ambassador to Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová has held a meeting with Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, during which she emphasised the importance of preserving the independence of anti-corruption agencies.

Source: Mathernová on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: "Talked to newly appointed Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko about the need to continue prosecutorial reform to ensure the rigorous and independent functioning of NABU [the National Anti-Corruption Bureau] & SAPO [the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office]," the ambassador said. Kravchenko was appointed to the post on 21 June.

Mathernová also added that maintaining the momentum of reforms is important to ensure that Russia takes accountability for the war crimes it has committed.

Background:

  • During a press briefing on 25 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he does not want to jeopardise Ukraine’s European integration and is ready to rectify the situation with NABU and SAPO.
  • On 23 July, European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier expressed Brussels’ deep concern about draft law No. 12414 and said that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had contacted Zelenskyy, voicing her serious concerns and requesting explanations from Kyiv. However, Zelenskyy said he had not spoken with von der Leyen.
  • On 24 July, the European Commission welcomed the Ukrainian authorities’ willingness to resolve the situation regarding SAPO and NABU, and noted it would continue working closely with Ukraine to ensure its concerns are properly addressed.

