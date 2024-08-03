All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Czech Supreme Court confirms sentence for sniper who fought against Ukraine in 2016-2020

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 3 August 2024, 17:31

On 2 August, the Czech Supreme Court confirmed a 21-year prison sentence for Alojz Polák, who had fought alongside pro-Russian forces in Donbas.

Source: Radio Prague International, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Polák, a 52-year-old Czech citizen, was convicted in absentia and is currently listed as wanted. The defence had previously claimed that he was likely to be dead.

Advertisement:

The investigation established that he had killed at least four soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces between 2016 and 2020.

The Supreme Court reached its decision without holding a public hearing.

In December 2016, Alojz Polák left Czechia for the non-government-controlled areas of Donbas, where he actively fought against the Ukrainian Armed Forces as a member of the Russian-backed "Republican Guard". Initially serving as a sniper, he later advanced to the role of platoon commander.

Advertisement:

If Alojz Polák ever comes back to Czechia in the future, he will have the right to request a new trial. The original sentence will be annulled in such a case, and a new trial will be scheduled. The new sentence cannot exceed the severity of the previous one.

Background: In December 2023, the Prague 1 District Court sentenced Jakub Jaszek to six months of probation and a 2.5-year suspended sentence for wearing a patch featuring the logo of the Wagner Private Military Company.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Czechiawar
Advertisement:

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov wins silver at 2024 Olympic Games

German defence committee on Ukraine's use of German weapons in Russia's Kursk Oblast

The battle for the white hills. What's really happening in Bilohorivka, which hardly ever makes the news

Armiia+ app for military launched in Ukraine: its first function is electronic reporting

YouTube stops working in Russia, users cannot open it on their computers and phones

Pro-Russian Ukrainian politician accused of justifying Russian aggression detained while attempting to flee Ukraine – photos

All News
Czechia
Czech Communist MEP complains to Foreign Ministry about Azov fighters visiting Prague
Czech defence minister visits Ukraine
Czech president believes talks on peace in Ukraine require involvement of Russia and China
RECENT NEWS
07:13
Russians report large-scale drone attack on Belgorod Oblast: industrial facility on fire
04:38
updatedExplosions rock occupied Crimea, Russians report downed UAVs, Neptune missile and surface drones
03:50
UPDATEDUAV attack on Russia's Lipetsk: authorities issue state of emergency in district
03:18
DeepState updates map, analysing battles in Russia's Kursk Oblast
01:06
Social media reports explosions and fires in Russia's Kursk Oblast
00:50
2024 Olympic medal standings: Ukraine rises to 15th place
00:44
Explosions ring out in Dnipro
22:50
IAEA concerned about forest fires near occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
22:19
Head of President's Office reveals details of talks with Hungarian foreign minister on Ukraine's concessions on minorities
21:55
Russians drop bomb on Selydove: 2 killed, 11 wounded, 20 high-rise buildings damaged – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: