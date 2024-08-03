Czech Supreme Court confirms sentence for sniper who fought against Ukraine in 2016-2020

On 2 August, the Czech Supreme Court confirmed a 21-year prison sentence for Alojz Polák, who had fought alongside pro-Russian forces in Donbas.

Source: Radio Prague International, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Polák, a 52-year-old Czech citizen, was convicted in absentia and is currently listed as wanted. The defence had previously claimed that he was likely to be dead.

Advertisement:

The investigation established that he had killed at least four soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces between 2016 and 2020.

The Supreme Court reached its decision without holding a public hearing.

In December 2016, Alojz Polák left Czechia for the non-government-controlled areas of Donbas, where he actively fought against the Ukrainian Armed Forces as a member of the Russian-backed "Republican Guard". Initially serving as a sniper, he later advanced to the role of platoon commander.

Advertisement:

If Alojz Polák ever comes back to Czechia in the future, he will have the right to request a new trial. The original sentence will be annulled in such a case, and a new trial will be scheduled. The new sentence cannot exceed the severity of the previous one.

Background: In December 2023, the Prague 1 District Court sentenced Jakub Jaszek to six months of probation and a 2.5-year suspended sentence for wearing a patch featuring the logo of the Wagner Private Military Company.

Support UP or become our patron!