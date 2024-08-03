Czech Supreme Court confirms sentence for sniper who fought against Ukraine in 2016-2020
On 2 August, the Czech Supreme Court confirmed a 21-year prison sentence for Alojz Polák, who had fought alongside pro-Russian forces in Donbas.
Source: Radio Prague International, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Polák, a 52-year-old Czech citizen, was convicted in absentia and is currently listed as wanted. The defence had previously claimed that he was likely to be dead.
The investigation established that he had killed at least four soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces between 2016 and 2020.
The Supreme Court reached its decision without holding a public hearing.
In December 2016, Alojz Polák left Czechia for the non-government-controlled areas of Donbas, where he actively fought against the Ukrainian Armed Forces as a member of the Russian-backed "Republican Guard". Initially serving as a sniper, he later advanced to the role of platoon commander.
If Alojz Polák ever comes back to Czechia in the future, he will have the right to request a new trial. The original sentence will be annulled in such a case, and a new trial will be scheduled. The new sentence cannot exceed the severity of the previous one.
Background: In December 2023, the Prague 1 District Court sentenced Jakub Jaszek to six months of probation and a 2.5-year suspended sentence for wearing a patch featuring the logo of the Wagner Private Military Company.
