Funeral of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna to take place in Kyiv next month

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 25 July 2025, 16:05
Viktoriia Roshchyna. Collage: Ukrainska Pravda

The funeral of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity last year, will be held in Kyiv on 8 August 2025.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The funeral proceedings will commence with a service at St Michael’s Cathedral at noon.

A brief civil ceremony will follow on Independence Square at 13:00, with burial at Baikove Cemetery scheduled for 14:00.

The funeral is being organised by Viktoriia’s colleagues from several editorial offices with which she collaborated. The journalist’s family requests that no contact be made for comments during the funeral.

torturesprisonersRusso-Ukrainian warmedia
