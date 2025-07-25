All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian forces hit tuberculosis hospital in Kharkiv – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 25 July 2025, 16:52
Russian forces hit tuberculosis hospital in Kharkiv – photos
Rescue operation. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A Russian aerial bomb struck the building of Regional Tuberculosis Hospital No. 3 in Kharkiv on Friday 25 July. At the time of the attack, there were 13 patients and 25 staff members inside the facility.

Source: acting chief doctor Nataliia Trokhlebova in a comment to journalists, as reported by Ukrinform; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "I was at work at the time of the explosion. All the windows and doors were blown out. There were patients on the second floor – we had 13 of them there in the morning. Two were injured and taken away by ambulance. Four staff members suffered injuries to their faces and hands; others had minor scratches."

Advertisement:

Details: The guided aerial bomb hit the roof and destroyed the floor slab between two large inpatient wards.

 
The aftermath of the attack.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"There were no patients on the third floor – we’re undergoing reorganisation, so the floor was empty. Otherwise I don't know how many casualties there might have been," Trokhlebova added.

She also said the hospital’s patients were in a moderate to serious condition due to tuberculosis or other related illnesses.

"Moreover, these are people in need of social protection – internally displaced persons, people without permanent housing, or those abandoned by family for various reasons," she noted.

The strike occurred just before the professional holiday for medical workers, the hospital head pointed out.

 
The aftermath of the attack.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"We’re a medical facility treating patients who need social protection – and it has now been taken from them. Sunday is our holiday – Medical Worker’s Day. This is the sort of greeting we’ve received from our ‘kind’ neighbours," Trokhlebova said.

She added that the patients would continue their treatment at the Regional Phthisiopulmonology Centre.

Reports that people might be trapped under the rubble have not been confirmed, said Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Oblast Military Administration.

Syniehubov earlier reported that as of 16:30 on Friday, doctors had provided assistance to 17 people, including a 12-year-old girl.

One person – a staff member at the damaged hospital – remains in hospital. The rest received all the necessary medical treatment and currently do not require hospitalisation.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkivwar
Advertisement:
Russians strike central Kharkiv with drone: residential building damaged
EU ambassadors approve Ukraine Facility tranche with €1.5bn reduction due to insufficient reforms
Zelenskyy: We need war to end and that begins with a leaders' meeting
Funeral of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna to take place in Kyiv next month
EU reduces a fourth tranche of funding to Ukraine over unfinished reforms
Polish foreign minister called on Trump's envoy Kellogg to resume arms supplies to Ukraine – The Telegraph
All News
Kharkiv
Russia hits hospital in Kharkiv with guided aerial bomb: 1 killed, 14 injured – photos, video
Russian strike on Kharkiv on 24 July: 5 still hospitalised, including children
Estonian foreign minister on attacks against Ukraine: Russia continues its path of terror
RECENT NEWS
20:25
Third anniversary of Olenivka terror attack: where and when to attend memorial events outside Ukraine
20:14
Russians strike central Kharkiv with drone: residential building damaged
19:30
First funeral held in Lviv for Ukrainian POWs killed in Russian plane crash
19:17
Trump has not ruled out secondary sanctions against Russia ahead of 50-day deadline
18:45
US helicopter manufacturer seeks production site in Ukraine
18:36
EU ambassadors approve Ukraine Facility tranche with €1.5bn reduction due to insufficient reforms
18:23
Zelenskyy tasks Ukrainian manufacturers with producing 1,000 interceptor drones per day
17:31
EXPLAINERWhat challenges EU members face after NATO's decision to increase defence spending
17:30
NATO holds meeting of commanders on Patriot systems for Ukraine
17:09
Zelenskyy turns to EU to help fund military pay boost to tackle recruitment woes
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: