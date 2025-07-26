Russians temporarily close Crimean Bridge

Russian forces temporarily closed the Crimean Bridge on the night of 25-26 July.

Source: Crimean Bridge: operational information Telegram channel

Details: The message stated that traffic on the Crimean Bridge had been temporarily suspended.

Quote: "Those on the bridge and in the inspection zone are asked to remain calm and follow the instructions of transport security personnel."

Updated: After 01:00 Kyiv time, Russian authorities reported that traffic on the Crimean Bridge had resumed.

