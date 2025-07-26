All Sections
Three-hour large-scale attack: Russians hit Kharkiv with guided bombs, ballistic missiles and drones

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 26 July 2025, 01:38
Three-hour large-scale attack: Russians hit Kharkiv with guided bombs, ballistic missiles and drones
Explosion. Stock photo: Depositphotos

The Russians attacked Kharkiv with ballistic missiles, guided bombs and UAVs on the night of 25-26 July, injuring people.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Details: The Air Force reported a high-speed target heading towards Kharkiv.

Advertisement:

Syniehubov reported explosions in Kharkiv.

Early reports from Syniehubov indicate that ballistic missile strikes were recorded in Kharkiv.

Terekhov noted that there were two missile strikes outside the city and one inside the city.

Syniehubov confirmed that the Russian ballistic missile strike hit the Kyivskyi district.

Updated: After 02:00, Terekhov reported a second missile strike on Kharkiv.

Quote from Terekhov: "Early reports indicate that one ballistic missile hit the Kyivskyi district of the city. 

People have been injured in the repeated strike on the Kyivskyi district."

Updated: At around 02:30, Terekhov reported that the Russians were attacking the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with drones.

Later, Syniehubov reported that, according to early reports, four UAV hits had been recorded in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

At around 03:00, another series of explosions was heard in Kharkiv.

Updated: Terekhov noted that Kharkiv was under a large-scale combined attack for nearly three hours.

Quote from Terekhov: "The enemy used several types of weapons, namely guided aerial bombs, ballistic missiles and kamikaze drones.

Early reports indicate that four strikes with guided aerial bombs, two strikes with ballistic missiles and about 15 attacks with Shahed drones were recorded."

