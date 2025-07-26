Russia claims attack by over 50 Ukrainian drones overnight

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that its air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed 54 "Ukrainian drones" on the night of 25-26 July.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Quote: "Air defence intercepted and destroyed 54 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles over the past night."

Details: The Russian defence ministry claimed in its statement that the following drones had been downed:

24 over Bryansk Oblast,

12 over Rostov Oblast,

two over Oryol Oblast,

two over Tula Oblast,

one over Belgorod Oblast.

In addition, four drones were downed over the Sea of Azov, three over the Black Sea and six over temporarily occupied Crimea.

