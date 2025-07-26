All Sections
Zelenskyy: Russians attack Sumy, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts overnight

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 26 July 2025, 10:34
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the Russian attacks on Ukraine on the night of 25-26 July and received a report from the Minister of Internal Affairs on the morning of 26 July.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Morning reports from Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs and the military. Overnight, the Russians launched a combined strike – missiles, including ballistic ones, and drones. The attack targeted the Sumy-Kharkiv-Dnipro line. Such strikes certainly cannot be left without response, and Ukrainian long-range drones ensure one. Russian military enterprises, Russian logistics and Russian airfields must see that Russia’s own war is now hitting them back with real consequences." 

Background:

  • On the night of 25-26 July, the Russian army carried out a large-scale combined attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, resulting in two fatalities, five injuries, fires, and damage. 
  • On the night of 25-26 July, the Russian army attacked the city of Zmiiv in Kharkiv Oblast with a missile and ten drones.
  • A total of three people were injured in the Shostka hromada in Sumy Oblast as a result of a Russian attack on 25-26 July. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

