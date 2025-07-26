All Sections
Russians attack Zmiiv in Kharkiv Oblast with missile and 10 UAVs: people injured

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 26 July 2025, 03:46
Firefighter extinguishing fire. Stock photo: Suspline

The Russians attacked the city of Zmiiv in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv Oblast with a missile and 10 drones on the night of 25-26 July, causing a fire and injuring three people.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Syniehubov stated that the Russians had conducted strikes with a missile and 10 UAVs on the city of Zmiiv in the Chuhuiv district.

A fire broke out and two people were injured in the attack.

Updated: Later, Syniehubov reported that the number of casualties had risen to three.

