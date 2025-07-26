Russian radio plant under sanctions hit by Ukrainian drones – videos

Drones sent by the Security Service of Ukraine struck the Signal radio plant in the Russian city of Stavropol on the night of 25-26 July. The plant is one of Russia’s largest manufacturers of radio electronics.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source; Russian media outlet ASTRA

Details: A source reported that the drones had struck the production facilities of the Stavropol Signal radio plant.

Українські дрони влучили по російському підсанкційному заводу – джерело https://t.co/ZTyz7BgYyp pic.twitter.com/a5PnT5Ga19 — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) July 26, 2025

One of the strikes hit building No. 2 (workshop No. 5), which houses expensive foreign-made equipment – numerically controlled machine tools. The second strike was recorded in building No. 1, which houses radio-electronic device workshop No. 17.

Russian media reported that a fire had broken out, but no casualties were reported.

For reference: The plant specialises in producing electronic warfare systems, radar and radio navigation equipment and remote control radio equipment and works for the Russian defence industrial base.

Signal is subject to sanctions imposed by the European Union, the United States, Ukraine and Japan.

