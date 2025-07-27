All Sections
Ukrainian 155th Brigade stops Russian advance on Pokrovsk front – video

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 27 July 2025, 01:58
Russian equipment on fire. Screenshot: video by 155th Mechanised Brigade

Ukrainian soldiers of the 155th Mechanised Brigade named after Anna of Kyiv repelled a mechanised assault by the Russian forces near the village of Shevchenko on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: 155th Mechanised Brigade on Telegram; DeepState analytical project 

Details: DeepState analysts note that for the first time in a long time, the Russian forces carried out a mechanised assault, using heavy equipment to break through Ukrainian defences.

Quote DeepState: "And such an assault took place not out of the blue, but as part of a consistent attempt to break through after the earlier infiltration of an infantry group into Pokrovsk.

However, the place chosen for the assault remains a mystery, namely the area of the village of Shevchenko, instead of Zvirove, where the Katsaps found a weak point in the defence." ["Katsap" is a derogatory term for Russians used in Ukraine – ed.]

Details: Ukrainian fighters repelled the attack where the Russians used equipment that has long been an easy target for FPV drone crews, especially in open terrain.

Quote: "The enemy has always focused attention and accumulated additional resources, identifying weak points in our defence. So one should expect and be ready for such actions, but most likely, katsaps will advance with their largest resource – infantry." 

Advertisement:
