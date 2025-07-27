All Sections
Ukrainian partisans sabotage railway, disrupting Russian supplies to occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 27 July 2025, 06:50
Ukrainian partisans sabotage railway, disrupting Russian supplies to occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Fire. Photo: ATESH

Partisans from the ATESH resistance movement have claimed that they had carried out a successful sabotage operation on a railway line in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, disabling the railway supply line used by Russians in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. [ATESH is a military partisan movement operating in the occupied territories of Ukraine and in Russia, created by Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars in September 2022 following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine – ed.]

Source: ATESH on Telegram

Quote: "An agent of the ATESH movement operating deep behind enemy lines carried out a successful sabotage operation on the railway line between the settlements of Safonove and Novooleksiivka in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

This section is of critical importance for the supply of military cargo in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast."

Details: ATESH reports that damage to a relay cabinet disrupted the operation of the railway infrastructure.

As a result, there was a temporary halt and delay in the supply of military cargo and fuel bound for the city of Melitopol – a key logistics hub for the Russians.

