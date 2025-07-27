All Sections
Russians claim attack by nearly 100 drones on their oblasts and occupied Crimea overnight

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 27 July 2025, 07:30
A drone. Stock photo: Ukrinform

The Russian Ministry of Defence has claimed that its air defence had intercepted and destroyed 99 "Ukrainian drones" overnight.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence

Quote: "During the past night, from 21:50 to 05:20 Moscow time, 99 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles of aircraft type were destroyed and intercepted by on-duty air defence systems."

Details: According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, the drones were shot down over the following areas:

36 – over Bryansk Oblast,

21 – over Smolensk Oblast,

10 – over Kaluga Oblast,

nine – over Volgograd and Rostov oblasts each,

two – over Voronezh and Kursk oblasts and over the Black Sea each,

one – over Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Oryol and Tambov oblasts each.

In addition, four drones were reportedly downed over occupied Crimea.

