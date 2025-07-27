Russians claim attack by nearly 100 drones on their oblasts and occupied Crimea overnight
The Russian Ministry of Defence has claimed that its air defence had intercepted and destroyed 99 "Ukrainian drones" overnight.
Source: Russian Ministry of Defence
Quote: "During the past night, from 21:50 to 05:20 Moscow time, 99 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles of aircraft type were destroyed and intercepted by on-duty air defence systems."
Details: According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, the drones were shot down over the following areas:
36 – over Bryansk Oblast,
21 – over Smolensk Oblast,
10 – over Kaluga Oblast,
nine – over Volgograd and Rostov oblasts each,
two – over Voronezh and Kursk oblasts and over the Black Sea each,
one – over Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Oryol and Tambov oblasts each.
In addition, four drones were reportedly downed over occupied Crimea.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!