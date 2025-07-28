All Sections
Ukraine's air defence downs 311 out of 331 Russian aerial assets, Kinzhal missiles fail to reach targets

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 28 July 2025, 09:37
Ukraine's air defence downs 311 out of 331 Russian aerial assets, Kinzhal missiles fail to reach targets
The launch of a missile. Stock photo: facebook

Russia launched 331 aerial assets against Ukraine on the night of 27-28 July: 324 drones, four cruise missiles and three Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles. Ukrainian air defence forces have shot down 311 of these assets.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine 

Details: Starting from 19:30 on 27 July, Russian forces launched:

  • 324 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various decoy drones from Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo and Prymorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia;
  • four Kh-101 cruise missiles from Russia’s Saratov Oblast;
  • three Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles from Russia’s Lipetsk Oblast.

The main target of the strike was the city of Starokostiantyniv in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

As of 09:30, Ukrainian air defence systems had downed or suppressed by electronic warfare a total of 311 Russian aerial assets:

  • 309 attack UAVs;
  • two Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Two missiles of various types and 15 Shahed drones struck three locations. There were also several instances of falling debris from downed UAVs.

The Air Force emphasised that none of the Kinzhal missiles reached their intended targets.

Shahed dronemissile strikeair defenceUkraine's Air Force
