Mariya YemetsMonday, 28 July 2025, 10:40
Lithuania searching for UAV spotted near Vilnius possibly launched from Belarus
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Lithuanian authorities are continuing to search for an unidentified drone that was reportedly seen and heard by many people near the border with Belarus and close to Vilnius at around 05:00.

Source: LRT, a Lithuanian public broadcaster, as reported by European Pravda

Details: At approximately 08:30 local time, Lithuania’s Ministry of Defence stated that relevant agencies were investigating reports of a possible drone crash and attempting to identify potential crash sites.

The police confirmed that the search was ongoing and reiterated their warning for people not to approach the drone if they come across it.

Justinas Argustas, adviser to the Lithuanian prime minister, stated that a meeting involving the president and security agencies is planned for the following day to discuss improving response protocols for such incidents.

"Experience shows that the current measures are neither effective nor sufficient," Argustas said.

Background: 

  • Police were alerted to the presence of the drone, believed to have entered Lithuanian airspace from Belarus, after receiving multiple eyewitness reports near the border. The last sighting was near Vilnius.
  • Footage from one bystander suggests the drone may have been a Russian Geran or Gerbera model (Shahed-type drone), although Lithuanian officials have not released an official assessment.
  • A similar incident occurred on 10 July, when the drone was later identified as a Gerbera.
  • On the same night, Poland scrambled fighter jets in response to a Russian air attack on Ukraine, which has become standard practice during large-scale aerial assaults.

