Ukraine's ambassador to Germany: Berlin becoming more open to Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Germany Oleksii Makeiev has spoken about a shift in Berlin’s policy following the election of Chancellor Friedrich Merz and growing support for Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic course.

Source: Makeiev in an interview with European Pravda

Details: Makeiev noted changes in Germany’s NATO-related policy after Merz became chancellor.

He said that while previously only former foreign minister Annalena Baerbock voiced support for Ukraine’s NATO membership, it is now the position of the entire coalition.

"For the first time, during a meeting of the NATO–Ukraine Council, a statement about Ukraine’s NATO membership came from the Germans. Their statements are already going slightly further than NATO’s own wording," Makeiev emphasised.

He said Ukraine is already cooperating with Germany’s Defence Ministry and defence industry to share the experience of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"Our goal here is even deeper integration with them. And there is already an atmosphere that allows us to speak about much deeper processes than before," the ambassador stressed.

Regarding Merz’s personal stance on Ukraine’s NATO membership, Makeiev expressed confidence: "There is no reason to doubt it".

He also highlighted Ukraine’s support from key figures in the German government – Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil and Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

Asked whether Germany would be ready to stop blocking Ukraine’s NATO accession, Makeiev gave a diplomatic reply.

"There are other obstacles in the world now. But as Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, I’ll answer briefly: I’ll be working on it," he added.

Background:

In May, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated that he considers Ukraine’s path to NATO irreversible.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Merz cast doubt on whether Ukraine can secure EU membership before the current seven-year budget period comes to a close.

