US Senator Graham: Putin was wrong about Trump

Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham has commented on President Donald Trump's recent remarks regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, saying that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has made a serious miscalculation with regard to Trump.

Details: Graham was commenting on Trump's assertion that he is going to reduce the deadline for Putin to resolve the war he started against Ukraine.

Graham noted that Russia's recent actions demonstrate "no real desire to come to the peace table".

"Putin has seriously miscalculated President Trump. I hope countries like China, India and Brazil – who prop up Putin’s war machine – are about to pay a long overdue price," he said.

The senator also added that Congress stands ready, with an overwhelming majority of votes from both parties, "to help President Trump in his efforts to get the parties to the peace table".

Trump has expressed his disappointment with Putin and promised to reduce the 50-day deadline he had set for achieving peace in Ukraine.

Trump said the new deadline is "about 10 or 12 days from today".

