Drones attack railway junction in Russia's Rostov Oblast – videos

Drones attacked the town of Salsk in Russia's Rostov Oblast on the night of 28-29 July. Local residents have reported a large-scale fire near railway facilities.

Source: Russian Telegram channels

Details: Local residents wrote on social media that Salsk had come under drone attack. Several Telegram channels reported a series of explosions at around 02:00 and the sound of air defence systems responding.

Videos posted on social media show a large-scale fire which, according to eyewitnesses, broke out near the railway junction.

Ukrainska Pravda's editorial team cannot independently verify this information.

Salsk is known as a major railway junction in Rostov Oblast's southeast.

Updated: Acting Rostov Oblast Governor Yury Slyusar confirmed the attack on the railway station.

"A fire broke out at the railway station and a passenger train was moved to a safe distance. A total of 45 firefighters and 12 appliances are involved in the firefighting effort," he said.

