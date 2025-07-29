All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Senator Graham and former Russian president trade public barbs after Russian threats to US

Ulyana KrychkovskaTuesday, 29 July 2025, 11:20
Senator Graham and former Russian president trade public barbs after Russian threats to US
US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. Photo: Facebook

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, co-author of a bill introducing new sanctions against Russia, has responded to threats from Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, who spoke of a "war" between Moscow and Washington.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Graham addressed this threat in a post on X (Twitter)

Advertisement:

On Monday 28 July, Medvedev claimed that Trump was "playing the ultimatum game with Russia". He added that "each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war", not with Ukraine, but with "his own country".

In response, Graham addressed "those in Russia who believe that President Trump is not serious about ending the bloodbath between Russia and Ukraine".

"You and your customers will soon be sadly mistaken. You will also soon see that Joe Biden is no longer president. Get to the peace table," he wrote.

The mention of former US President Biden came as Medvedev had earlier urged Americans not to "go down the Sleepy Joe road" – a nickname political opponents often use to refer to Biden.

Under Graham’s post, Medvedev replied that neither the senator nor Trump could dictate when Russia would negotiate.

"Negotiations will end when all the objectives of our military operation have been achieved. Work on America first, gramps!" he wrote.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USARusso-Ukrainian warMedvedev
Advertisement:
Kremlin reacts to Trump's shortened deadline for peace deal response
Ukrainian law enforcement prevent assassination of commander of Da Vinci Wolves battalion plotted by Russians – photos, video
updatedRussians attack prison facility in Zaporizhzhia: 17 killed, 42 injured – photos, video
EU warns Kyiv it will halt funding unless anti-corruption agencies' independence is restored
UpdatedDrones attack railway junction in Russia's Rostov Oblast – videos
Ukrainian government appoints Tetiana Berezhna as acting minister of culture and strategic communications
All News
USA
Russia's Roscosmos space agency and NASA prepare for first in-person meeting in seven years
Former Russian president threatens war against US after Trump's latest ultimatum
Trump losing patience with Russia, US secretary of state says
RECENT NEWS
15:41
European Commission calls on Ukraine to select Ukrainian Economic Security Bureau head swiftly and in line with law
14:41
Ukraine calls for boycott of Russian delegation led by sanctioned diplomat Matvienko in Geneva
13:50
Polish logistics companies complain about lack of Ukrainian grain
13:44
UK condemns Russian strikes last night that killed 20 people
13:43
Ukrainian ambassador: "Germany understands we need our people back to rebuild the country"
13:42
Kremlin reacts to Trump's shortened deadline for peace deal response
13:26
Ukraine officially recognises deportation of Ukrainians from Poland in 1944–1951
13:24
Poland accuses Colombian national of arson attacks ordered by Russian intelligence
12:52
Russia attacks Kharkiv Oblast with MLRS: 5 killed, 3 more injured
12:48
Russian attack on Sumy Oblast damages tax service premises
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: