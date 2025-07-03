All Sections
Germany wants to conclude agreement with US on Patriot for Ukraine – Bild

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 3 July 2025, 21:55
Patriot systems. Photo: Getty Images

The German Federal Government is currently working on an emergency solution to supply Ukraine with new air defence systems and a sufficient number of interceptor missiles.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to the German newspaper Bild

Details: Bild reported that Berlin is now awaiting confirmation from US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on the provision of two Patriot air defence systems which Germany would fund for Ukraine.

Germany is said to have submitted the request several weeks ago.

"Kyiv had previously tried in vain to purchase Patriot systems directly from the United States and then turned to the German government," Bild wrote.

After the United States announced a halt to certain weapon deliveries to Ukraine, Berlin fears that Washington may also reject the German request for two Patriot systems.

Bild reported that the issue had been discussed at Wednesday's cabinet meeting, during which "it became clear that cancelled deliveries from the US cannot be compensated for".

"Nevertheless, Germany and other allies now want to try to provide Ukraine with at least Patriot systems from their own stocks," Bild added.

Background

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to raise the matter of maintaining the supply of weapons and ammunition from the United States to Ukraine, including PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems, in a conversation with US President Donald Trump on 4 July or in the next few days.
  • Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is currently working with the US to clarify all the details of military aid deliveries following reports of a suspension of supplies.

