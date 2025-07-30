Ukrainian parliament to potentially consider changes to 2025 budget regarding military funding on Thursday – parliament speaker

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) Ruslan Stefanchuk has suggested that the parliament may potentially consider amendments to the government budget for 2025 regarding the funding of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: Stefanchuk during the national joint 24/7 newscast, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine, a Ukrainian news agency

Quote from Stefanchuk: "It is possible that, on that same day (the day the parliament is set to vote on the president’s draft law aimed at strengthening the effectiveness of Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies – ed.) we will consider a law on adjusting the budget for 2025."

Details: He emphasised that Ukrainian service personnel and the Armed Forces must both feel the financial and social support of the state.

Stefanchuk also pointed out that the Verkhovna Rada is currently waiting for the new government to submit a draft budget for 2026.

Quote from Stefanchuk: "We will do everything in our power to ensure that a proper discussion takes place in the Ukrainian parliament…

We must do everything in our power to ensure that no one, including our partners, has any doubts that every single kopiika (the smallest denomination of the Ukrainian currency – ed.) goes towards our defence and reinforcement and to bring a sustainable and just peace closer."

