Trump says he will allow Ukrainian refugees to remain in US until end of war

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 30 July 2025, 10:15
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said it is possible that Ukrainians who have fled the war may be granted permission to stay in the United States until the end of the hostilities.

Source: European Pravda, citing a post on X (Twitter) by a journalist from Deutsche Welle (DW), a German international broadcaster and media outlet

Details: One of the journalists asked Trump whether he would allow Ukrainians currently in the US to stay until the full-scale Russian invasion ends. Trump responded affirmatively.

"I think we will, yeah. We have a lot of people who came in from Ukraine, and we're working with them," Trump said.

Background:

