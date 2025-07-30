Ukrainian National Anti-Corruption Bureau officer detained by security service was monitoring Zelenskyy's former business partner – sources

Ruslan Magamedrasulov, an officer of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) who has been detained and arrested by Ukraine's Security Service (SSU), was one of the key employees monitoring the activities of businessman Timur Mindich, co-owner of Kvartal 95, the Ukrainian production company Volodymyr Zelenskyy founded before he became president.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources within anti-corruption bodies

Quote: "Anti-corruption officials claim that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, who is now suspected of treason, was one of the key employees surveilling Zelenskyy's friend Timur Mindich, in a flat at the same address where the president’s birthday celebration took place five years ago.

Advertisement:

Because of this, both the NABU team and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) prosecutors are now significantly demoralised and are awaiting a resolution not only regarding the future of both institutions but also that of their colleagues."

Details: NABU and SAPO staff have conducted a detailed analysis of all of their colleagues who were visited by the SSU and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) as part of investigative operations.

"Almost all of these people are directly linked to investigations involving top officials from President Zelenskyy’s inner circle," the text reads.

Background:

On 21 July, the SSU conducted a series of searches and detentions involving NABU and SAPO. One of the detained individuals was Ruslan Magamedrasulov, a senior official in a regional NABU detective unit.

The SSU and Prosecutor General’s Office stated at the time that he "acted as an intermediary in the sale of technical hemp batches to the Republic of Dagestan (Russia)."

On 22 July, a court in Kyiv remanded Magamedrasulov in custody for 60 days.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!