Fox News states that FBI Director Kash Patel has discovered classified documents related to the investigation into US President Donald Trump's ties to Russia in burn bags.

Source: Fox News citing sources

Details: Fox News reported that Patel had found several burn bags filled with thousands of documents marked as classified in a secret room.

It is reported that among these documents was a classified annex to former Special Counsel John Durham's report, which contained intelligence the prosecutor had reviewed.

Quote from Fox News: "The declassification of the classified annex is being done in close coordination between CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Patel, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Attorney General Pam Bondi and acting National Security Agency Director William Hartman.

The declassified annex will be transmitted to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, who ultimately will release the document to the public."

Details: Sources told Fox News that the annex contains information showing that the US intelligence community had credible foreign sources indicating the FBI would play a role in spreading the narrative of a possible Trump-Russia collusion, even before the Bureau began its controversial Crossfire Hurricane investigation.

"Ultimately, the release of the classified annex will lend more credibility to the assertion that there was a coordinated plan inside the US government to help the Clinton campaign stir up controversy connecting Trump to Russia," a Fox News Digital source said on condition of anonymity.

"Mere days after this intelligence was collected, the FBI launched Crossfire Hurricane," the source added. "It’s really hard to see how Brennan, Clapper and Comey are going to be able to explain this away."

Sources told Fox News that Patel and his team discovered a previously sealed Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) at FBI headquarters.

Fox News noted that it had turned to former FBI directors Christopher Wray and James Comey for comment but had yet to receive a response.

Patel and his team are processing the documents, some of which pertain to sensitive investigations, including the FBI’s initial probe into Trump’s ties to Russia.

It is unclear exactly what the latest documents contain, but sources told Fox News that access to them was recently granted at the request of Grassley.

Grassley had requested information related to the Durham investigation. Durham had been appointed after then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller concluded his years-long investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, including alleged misconduct by the intelligence community during and after the 2016 election.

Sources said Grassley’s team is now reviewing the core information as part of their investigative work.

Regarding other records, Patel’s staff is working to forward them to Congress in line with requests from relevant oversight committees.

Previously: US District Judge Tanya Chutkan granted a motion from Special Counsel Jack Smith to dismiss the criminal case against US President Donald Trump, who had been accused of conspiracy to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election. This followed his victory in the 2024 election.

Background:

On 25 November, Smith filed a motion to dismiss the case against Trump regarding interference with the outcome of the 2020 election.

The case in question accused Trump of crimes related to attempts to influence the 2020 election, which was won by Democrat Joe Biden. In early November, Chutkan paused the proceedings to allow the special counsel time to assess the possibility of holding Trump accountable.

Another federal criminal case regarding the improper storage of classified documents at Trump’s residence has been closed. The Justice Department’s special counsel appealed the decision, but its fate is now uncertain.

Meanwhile, the sentencing of Trump in a criminal case in New York, where he is accused of violating campaign finance laws through payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, has been postponed indefinitely.

Previously, The Washington Post reported that Trump plans to use the Justice Department to address personal matters.

