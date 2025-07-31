All Sections
Drones allegedly attack plant and transport and energy facilities in Russia – videos

Iryna BalachukThursday, 31 July 2025, 09:09
Photo: Astra Telegram channel

The Russian authorities have reported that drones attacked an industrial facility in the city of Penza in Penza Oblast and the transport and energy sector in Volgograd Oblast.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry; Penza Oblast Governor Oleg Melnichenko; Volgograd Oblast Governor Andrey Bocharov; Astra Telegram channel

Quote from Bocharov: "Air defence forces… repelled a large-scale drone attack on transport and energy infrastructure facilities in Volgograd Oblast at night. No casualties have been recorded."

Details: Bocharov added that debris had fallen on railway tracks in the Svetloyarsky district and the attack "has disrupted gas supply to around 65 houses" in the Kotelnikovsky district.

"Train movement near Tinguta station in the Svetloyarsky district has been temporarily restricted to remove drone wreckage fallen on railway tracks. Bomb disposal experts are working at the scene. No damage to the tracks has been recorded," he claimed.

Astra reported that a fire had broken out in Kotelnikovo in Volgograd Oblast.

Residents of the city of Penza also reported explosions and a fire.

In one of the videos published by Russians on social media, an off-screen voice says: "They're bombing the plant!"

Melnichenko confirmed the attack and a fire at "one of the industrial facilities".

Quote from Melnichenko: "Enemy drones attacked one of our industrial facilities once again. No casualties or destruction have been recorded. A fire has broken out on the premises, which is now being extinguished. I am at the scene, where emergency services are working."

Details: Melnichenko added that temporary mobile internet restrictions have been introduced in the oblast supposedly "due to safety reasons".

He claimed this "helps servicemen suppress drones".

The Russian Defence Ministry reported that air defence systems had destroyed 32 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Eleven drones were downed over Volgograd Oblast, five each over Voronezh and Belgorod oblasts and two each over Tambov and Rostov oblasts as well as 7 over temporarily occupied Crimea.

