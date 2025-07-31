All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Shops and warehouses in Kyiv Oblast damaged in Russian attack

Alyona KyrychenkoThursday, 31 July 2025, 10:04
Shops and warehouses in Kyiv Oblast damaged in Russian attack
Stock photo: Getty Images

A Russian attack damaged three shops and nearby warehouses in the Bucha district of Kyiv Oblast on the night of 30-31 July.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kalashnyk said that there were no strikes on critical infrastructure facilities.

Advertisement:

He noted that air defence was responding to the attack in the settlements of Kyiv Oblast and had successfully shot down Russian aerial assets. No civilian casualties were reported.

"Thanks to our defenders from the Chyste Nebo (Clean Sky) project. There have been new drone interceptions. Nearly 800 enemy targets have been downed since the project began," Kalashnyk said.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kyiv Oblastbusinessmissile strike
Advertisement:
updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 7, including child
Tell Medvedev to watch his words: Trump criticises Russian former president's rhetoric
"Special operation" against anti-corruption agencies involved head of Zelenskyy's office, prosecutor general and lawyer acquaintance
US senator responds to Kremlin's claim of "immunity" to sanctions: Trump is changing the game
Trump announces tariffs against India, citing its purchases of Russian energy and weapons
Russians hit Sumy Oblast Military Administration building again, injuring people
All News
Kyiv Oblast
Over 1,000 hectares of farmland demined in Kyiv Oblast in 2025 so far
Russian drones attack Ukraine from north, air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv Oblast lasted 10 hours: houses damaged in four districts, person injured
RECENT NEWS
12:36
updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 7, including child
11:09
updatedSummer offensive in Zaporizhzhia oblast: Russian forces capture Kamianske
10:50
Emergency workers in Kyiv rescue man alive from under rubble – photos
10:29
Drone from Rubizh Brigade delivers bike to save lone wounded soldier on Siversk front – video
10:04
Shops and warehouses in Kyiv Oblast damaged in Russian attack
09:57
Russians strike Zaporizhzhia Oblast with FAB bombs: two injured – photo
09:41
Russia attacks Ukraine with 317 drones and missiles, 5 Iskander-Ks hit Kyiv – video
09:33
Ukrainian foreign minister after Russian attack on Kyiv: Trump was too patient with Putin trying to find solution
09:21
Russian attack damages railway infrastructure in Kyiv
09:09
Drones allegedly attack plant and transport and energy facilities in Russia – videos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: