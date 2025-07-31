Shops and warehouses in Kyiv Oblast damaged in Russian attack
Thursday, 31 July 2025, 10:04
A Russian attack damaged three shops and nearby warehouses in the Bucha district of Kyiv Oblast on the night of 30-31 July.
Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: Kalashnyk said that there were no strikes on critical infrastructure facilities.
He noted that air defence was responding to the attack in the settlements of Kyiv Oblast and had successfully shot down Russian aerial assets. No civilian casualties were reported.
"Thanks to our defenders from the Chyste Nebo (Clean Sky) project. There have been new drone interceptions. Nearly 800 enemy targets have been downed since the project began," Kalashnyk said.
Background:
- On the night of 30-31 July, Russian forces attacked the city of Kyiv with drones and missiles. Twenty-seven locations across four districts of the capital were affected by the attack.
- Six people, including a child, were killed in the Russian combined strike on the capital.
- Rail infrastructure in one of Kyiv’s districts was also damaged during the night attack.
