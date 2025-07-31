Shops and warehouses in Kyiv Oblast damaged in Russian attack

A Russian attack damaged three shops and nearby warehouses in the Bucha district of Kyiv Oblast on the night of 30-31 July.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kalashnyk said that there were no strikes on critical infrastructure facilities.

He noted that air defence was responding to the attack in the settlements of Kyiv Oblast and had successfully shot down Russian aerial assets. No civilian casualties were reported.

"Thanks to our defenders from the Chyste Nebo (Clean Sky) project. There have been new drone interceptions. Nearly 800 enemy targets have been downed since the project began," Kalashnyk said.

Background:

