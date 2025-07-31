All Sections
People protesting near Ukrainian parliament for independence of anti-corruption agencies – photos

Anhelina Strashkulych, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 31 July 2025, 11:44
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda
People protesting. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

A protest is taking place in Mariinskyi Park, Kyiv, in support of the adoption of a draft law to restore the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

Source: Ukrainska Pravda correspondent from the scene

Details: Several hundreds citizens have gathered near the checkpoint in front of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament), demanding that MPs adopt a draft law that will restore the independence of NABU and SAPO.

Photo: Ukrainska Pravda
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

They are holding placards with slogans such as: "Vote for 13533. Otherwise, go to Rostov", "Hands off NABU and SAPO", "Vote ‘for adequacy’", "Do not repeat the disgrace" and "Together we are many – we cannot be fooled".

 
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Ukrainians are also chanting: "Pass the law", "Power to the people", "We see everything" and "Shame".

 
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

From time to time, they sing the Ukrainian national anthem and chant: "Glory to Ukraine – glory to the heroes!".

 
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Law enforcement officers are closely monitoring public order at the protest.

For reference: The Verkhovna Rada is soon to hold a session during which MPs will consider a draft law that provides for the restoration of independence for the two anti-corruption agencies – NABU and SAPO.

Background:

  • On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted in favour of draft law No. 12414, making NABU and SAPO dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general. Zelenskyy signed it into law that evening.
  • Protests were held in many cities across Ukraine after the law was passed.
  • Following this, Zelenskyy promised to submit to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law that would "empower the law enforcement system" and preserve "all the provisions required for the anti-corruption institutions’ independence".
  • NABU said that Zelenskyy’s bill will reinstate all the powers and guarantees of independence for NABU and SAPO.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

