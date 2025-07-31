People protesting near Ukrainian parliament for independence of anti-corruption agencies – photos

A protest is taking place in Mariinskyi Park, Kyiv, in support of the adoption of a draft law to restore the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

Source: Ukrainska Pravda correspondent from the scene

Details: Several hundreds citizens have gathered near the checkpoint in front of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament), demanding that MPs adopt a draft law that will restore the independence of NABU and SAPO.

People protesting Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

They are holding placards with slogans such as: "Vote for 13533. Otherwise, go to Rostov", "Hands off NABU and SAPO", "Vote ‘for adequacy’", "Do not repeat the disgrace" and "Together we are many – we cannot be fooled".

People protesting Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Ukrainians are also chanting: "Pass the law", "Power to the people", "We see everything" and "Shame".

People protesting Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

From time to time, they sing the Ukrainian national anthem and chant: "Glory to Ukraine – glory to the heroes!".

People protesting Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Law enforcement officers are closely monitoring public order at the protest.

For reference: The Verkhovna Rada is soon to hold a session during which MPs will consider a draft law that provides for the restoration of independence for the two anti-corruption agencies – NABU and SAPO.

Background:

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted in favour of draft law No. 12414, making NABU and SAPO dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general. Zelenskyy signed it into law that evening.

Protests were held in many cities across Ukraine after the law was passed.

Following this, Zelenskyy promised to submit to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law that would "empower the law enforcement system" and preserve "all the provisions required for the anti-corruption institutions’ independence".

NABU said that Zelenskyy’s bill will reinstate all the powers and guarantees of independence for NABU and SAPO.

