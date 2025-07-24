Anti-corruption agency says Zelenskyy's bill will restore its independence

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) has stated that it took part in drafting bill No. 13533, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament). The agency said the bill will reinstate all the powers and guarantees of independence for NABU and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

Source: NABU

Quote: "Bill No. 13533, which has been submitted by the president of Ukraine as a matter of urgency, reinstates all the procedural powers and guarantees of independence for NABU and SAPO.

NABU and SAPO took part in drafting the text, and we call on the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to adopt the president’s initiative in general and in principle as soon as possible. This will help prevent risks to criminal proceedings currently under investigation by NABU and SAPO."

Background:

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted in favour of draft law No. 12414, making NABU and SAPO dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general. Zelenskyy signed it into law that evening.

Protests were held in many cities across Ukraine after the law was passed.

Following this, Zelenskyy promised to submit a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada that would "empower the law enforcement system" and preserve "all the provisions required for the anti-corruption institutions’ independence".

On 24 July, Zelenskyy submitted the draft law on the powers of NABU and SAPO to the Verkhovna Rada.

