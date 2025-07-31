Source in security services: Ukrainian drones hit sanctioned electronics plant in Russian Penza – video

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) drones struck a radio electronics plant operating as part of the Russian military industry in the city of Penza.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the Security Service of Ukraine

Details: JSC Radiozavod, which is part of the Rostekh corporation, was hit.

This company manufactures automatic combat control systems for various branches of the Russian forces (air defence, artillery), as well as mobile command posts based on armoured vehicles and modern communication systems.

Безпілотники Служби безпеки України уразили у російському міста Пенза завод радіоелектроніки, який працює на російський ВПК. Відео з російських Telegram-каналів pic.twitter.com/Y76v4FUlaI — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) July 31, 2025

"During the raid by SSU drones, at least 11 explosions were recorded, after which a large-scale fire broke out. Preliminary reports suggest that the new production complex of the plant and warehouses with components were damaged," one of the sources reported.

The source also added that this plant is subject to international sanctions.

Background: Earlier, Russian authorities reported that drones attacked an industrial facility in the city of Penza in Penza Oblast and the transport and energy sector in Volgograd Oblast.

