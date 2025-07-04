Republican congressman on strike on Ukraine: Putin enjoys targeting families

Republican Congressman Joe Wilson, commenting on Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine, called for stopping Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and providing Ukraine with the necessary means of defence.

Details: Joe Wilson says Putin is resorting to scorched soil tactics in Ukrainian cities.

"As Americans begin to enjoy the sounds of fireworks in celebration of our Nation’s Independence, war criminal Putin, who is losing his pathetic war, resorts to scorched earth tactics across Ukrainian cities that predate Moscow’s existence," Wilson said.

The Republican congressman expressed hope that Donald Trump's administration would send additional air defence equipment and approved weapons to "help stop this absolute depravity, as allies have and must continue doing at a rapid pace".

"Armed with cheap Iranian and North Korean weapons, Putin delights in fire bombing sleeping families and will continue his imperialist perversions until he is stopped," Wilson said.

Anothеr Republican Congressman, Don Bacon, commenting on Russia’s large-scale attack on Ukraine, called for stopping Putin and providing Ukraine with the necessary means for defence.

Mr President, your policy towards Russia is not working. While we negotiate, Putin bombs Ukrainian cities. Here is Kyiv today. It is time to change strategy. We and our allies must arm Ukraine to the teeth & we need the toughest sanctions. Putin is mocking you and America. pic.twitter.com/Jc7ShlrWIN — Rep. Don Bacon 🇺🇸✈️🏍️⭐️🎖️ (@RepDonBacon) July 4, 2025

Background:

From 18:00 on 3 July, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with a record 550 aerial assets. Of them, 478 targets were destroyed, but there were strikes in eight locations and debris fell in 33 locations. Kyiv was the main target of the attack.

On the evening of 3 July, Trump spoke with the Kremlin leader. Following the conversation, the US president said that he had not made any progress on the ceasefire in Ukraine.

