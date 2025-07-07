Trump says he's "helping Ukraine a lot"

US President Donald Trump has said he is helping Ukraine "a lot" in its fight against Russia.

Source: Ukrinform citing Trump, speaking to journalists on Sunday 6 July while travelling from New Jersey to Andrews Air Force Base near Washington

Quote from Trump in response to a question about why he is not helping Ukraine the way he helps Israel: "I am helping Ukraine. I am helping it a lot."

Details: Meanwhile, Trump again reiterated his position that this war would never have started had he been president at the time. He again claimed that the 2020 elections were "rigged".

He also commented on his latest telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Quote from Trump: "It was a good call. He [Zelenskyy] is being hit very hard."

In this context he also reiterated that he had been very disappointed with his conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Background:

The Pentagon has suspended deliveries of certain air defence missiles and other munitions to Ukraine, including Patriot interceptors, precision-guided GMLRS rockets and other key systems, because of fears that US weapons stocks have fallen too low.

The White House confirmed that the Pentagon had suspended deliveries of some air defence missiles and other precision-guided munitions to Ukraine.

The official reason given was that there were concerns that US weapons stocks had been depleted.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was working with the US "at working levels" to clarify the details of military aid supplies following reports of the suspension of deliveries.

Trump said that US weapons supplies to Ukraine are continuing, but his administration has to ensure that there are enough for US forces as well.

