Russians hit military enlistment offices in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, injuring people

Russian drone attacks in the morning of 7 July struck the building of the Kharkiv Oblast military enlistment office and its surrounding area, as well as the area near a military enlistment office in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Quote: "On 7 July, the enemy carried out airstrikes with UAVs on Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the attack, Russian drones hit the building of the military enlistment office in Kharkiv and its adjacent territory, as well as the area near the Zaporizhzhia Oblast military enlistment office."

Details: Early reports indicate one serviceman from the Zaporizhzhia Oblast military enlistment office has been injured, and three servicemen in Kharkiv also sustained injuries.

"Emergency services are working at the scene. Further information about the injured is being clarified," the Ground Forces stated.

On the morning of 7 July, explosions rocked Kharkiv. Early reports indicated six strikes in residential areas. Eleven people have been injured; one of them is in a critical condition. It was also reported that a person may be trapped under the rubble.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov stated that there is confirmed information about "a direct hit by an enemy combat drone on a two-storey residential building".

Also on the morning of 7 July, the Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, injuring ten people and causing destruction.

On 3 July, Russian forces struck the building of the Poltava military enlistment office with a drone, igniting a fire. Two people were killed and another eleven injured in the attack.

