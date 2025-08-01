Kyivite Veronika falls nine stories after Russian bombardment, lives to tell the tale

Veronika, 23, was injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 30-31 July. Photo: Suspilne Kyiv

Veronika, 23, fell from the eighth floor during the large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 30-31 July, and miraculously survived. She is currently in the hospital.

Details: Veronika said she was anxious that day. The girl was returning home late in the evening, when the drone attack began.

"I heard these Shahed drones flying. I hid from them under the trees on my way home," recalls Veronika.

Veronika says that she never goes to the bomb shelter during air-raid warnings. She does not remember how she fell off the eighth floor of her building.

"I don’t know how. I just slept and woke up already on the wreckage below. And, most likely, somehow I slid down. I don’t know how it happened at all. It’s as if I levitated down," Veronika told reporters.

The girl suggests that she was probably thrown out of the apartment right in her bed.

"I didn’t realise what I was doing, I just had a shock. I looked at my leg and felt even more panicked," says Veronika.

BBC journalists report that Veronika’s parents died in the attack, but she hasn’t been told about that yet.

The woman has now been hospitalised. She was found to have a broken leg, a brain injury and a concussion, says Serhii Dubrov, the director of the hospital where Veronika is undergoing treatment.

"It is a weird thing – she fell from the eighth floor with nothing but minor injuries, but there is an acute psychological reaction to the stress. She doesn’t know what happened with her parents at the moment," Dubrov says.

Background:

On the night of 30-31 July, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine firing 317 drones and missiles, most of which targeted Kyiv. As of the morning of 1 August, 31 people were confirmed killed in Kyiv, including five children, the youngest of whom was two years old. At least 159 others were injured.

Among the victims was also six-year-old Matvii Marchenko, a member of the Kyiv-based karate club Sen-Bin.

Nataliia Haiova, a preschool teacher from the village of Ivankovychi, and her two sons, aged 17 and 22, were killed alongside her brother.

In addition, the Russian Federation took the life of neurologist Roman Moskalenko, as well as Vitalii Raboshchuk, who practiced in Japanese martial arts, and his 18-year-old daughter Vlada.

