All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kyivite Veronika falls nine stories after Russian bombardment, lives to tell the tale

Vira ShurmakevychFriday, 1 August 2025, 13:46
Kyivite Veronika falls nine stories after Russian bombardment, lives to tell the tale
Veronika, 23, was injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 30-31 July. Photo: Suspilne Kyiv

Veronika, 23, fell from the eighth floor during the large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 30-31 July, and miraculously survived. She is currently in the hospital.

Source: Suspilne; BBC

Details: Veronika said she was anxious that day. The girl was returning home late in the evening, when the drone attack began.

Advertisement:

"I heard these Shahed drones flying. I hid from them under the trees on my way home," recalls Veronika.

Veronika says that she never goes to the bomb shelter during air-raid warnings. She does not remember how she fell off the eighth floor of her building. 

"I don’t know how. I just slept and woke up already on the wreckage below. And, most likely, somehow I slid down. I don’t know how it happened at all. It’s as if I levitated down," Veronika told reporters.

The girl suggests that she was probably thrown out of the apartment right in her bed.

"I didn’t realise what I was doing, I just had a shock. I looked at my leg and felt even more panicked," says Veronika.

BBC journalists report that Veronika’s parents died in the attack, but she hasn’t been told about that yet.

The woman has now been hospitalised. She was found to have a broken leg, a brain injury and a concussion, says Serhii Dubrov, the director of the hospital where Veronika is undergoing treatment.

"It is a weird thing – she fell from the eighth floor with nothing but minor injuries, but there is an acute psychological reaction to the stress. She doesn’t know what happened with her parents at the moment," Dubrov says.

Background: 

  • On the night of 30-31 July, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine firing 317 drones and missiles, most of which targeted Kyiv. As of the morning of 1 August, 31 people were confirmed killed in Kyiv, including five children, the youngest of whom was two years old. At least 159 others were injured.
  • Among the victims was also six-year-old Matvii Marchenko, a member of the Kyiv-based karate club Sen-Bin.
  • Nataliia Haiova, a preschool teacher from the village of Ivankovychi, and her two sons, aged 17 and 22, were killed alongside her brother.
  • In addition, the Russian Federation took the life of neurologist Roman Moskalenko, as well as Vitalii Raboshchuk, who practiced in Japanese martial arts, and his 18-year-old daughter Vlada.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kyivattack
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy urges Putin to move from talking to meeting in person
Spiegel confirms searches at German residence of former deputy head of Zelenskyy's Office
UpdatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 31, including 5 children – photos
Trump warns Russia of sanctions: Kremlin has until 8 August
Nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv: second young person confirmed killed, death toll rises to 16
European Commission expects Ukraine to appoint head of Economic Security Bureau without delay
All News
Kyiv
Russian 31 July attack on Kyiv: names of three more people who were killed revealed
Russian 31 July attack on Kyiv: pre-school teacher, her two sons and brother killed
Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 31, including 5 children – photos
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Ukraine hits milestone with 1 million FPV drones delivered to its military in 2025 so far
16:46
Putin reacts to Trump's disappointment in him
15:58
Azov medic honoured with Europe's highest medical award for unique drone feat saving brother-in-arms
15:46
Zelenskyy urges Putin to move from talking to meeting in person
14:52
Ukrainian creative director wins lawsuit against HBO over illegal use of his work in Chernobyl miniseries
14:42
Putin says his ultimatum to Ukraine from 2024 has not changed
14:14
"Torture is crime": Ukrainian marine Oleksandr Kiriienko reacts to Azealia Banks mocking him – video
14:02
Is Russia preparing for war with NATO? What's behind large-scale military exercises in Belarus
13:46
"It is a matter of nuclear deterrence": France expects real threat from Russia by 2030
13:46
Kyivite Veronika falls nine stories after Russian bombardment, lives to tell the tale
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: