Mother and two daughters killed in Russian strike had moved to Kyiv from Donbas to escape war

Two sisters, Alina and Anastasiia Humeniuk, and their mother Iryna were killed in a Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of 30-31 July.

Source: a Facebook post by Lyceum No. 13, a specialised secondary school in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, where the girls studied

Details: The school reported that the family had been internally displaced from Donbas, seeking to escape the war and find safety.

Alina, who was around 12, was a sixth-grader, while Anastasiia (about 15) was in the ninth grade.

"In their apartment there is now silence. Where once there was laughter and children’s voices, there is emptiness," the lyceum’s post reads. "Alina and Nastia were sincere, kind and cheerful girls. We will remember their smiles, their kind hearts, and their desire to live and learn."

Alina and Anastasiia’s mother, Iryna Humeniuk, worked as a coffee expert and was a judge at the Speciality Coffee Association Ukraine (SCA) championships.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to Iryna’s family and friends, and everyone who knew and cherished Iryna and her daughters," Fest Coffee Mission said on Facebook.

The Russian strike also claimed the life of 17-year-old Vladyslav Haiovyi, who had just completed his studies at Lyceum No. 13. He was likely the son of Nataliia Haiova, a 47-year-old teacher who was also killed in the attack.

The school said Vladyslav was a kind, warm and well-mannered young man.

Vladyslav Haiovyi Photo: Lyceum No. 13

"Pain that has no bounds. A tragedy that will stay with us forever," the lyceum said. "These are not just losses. These are children. These are our children. And we will never forgive this."

Background:

On the night of 30-31 July, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine, firing 317 drones and missiles, most of which targeted Kyiv. As of the morning of 1 August, 31 people were confirmed killed in Kyiv, including five children, the youngest of whom was two years old. At least 159 others were injured.

Among the victims was six-year-old Matvii Marchenko, a member of the Kyiv-based Sen-Bin karate club.

Russia also took the lives of neurologist Roman Moskalenko, Vitalii Raboshchuk, who practised Japanese martial arts, and Vlada, his 18-year-old daughter.

