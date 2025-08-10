All Sections
EU diplomacy chief convenes foreign ministers: US-Russia deal must include Ukraine and EU

Ivanna Kostina, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 10 August 2025, 16:48
EU diplomacy chief convenes foreign ministers: US-Russia deal must include Ukraine and EU

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, will convene a meeting of European foreign ministers on Monday 11 August to discuss next steps in light of the planned talks between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Reuters, citing Kallas, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The US has the power to force Russia to negotiate seriously. Any deal between the US and Russia must have Ukraine and the EU included, for it is a matter of Ukraine’s and the whole of Europe’s security."

Details: Kallas stressed that "as we work towards a sustainable and just peace, international law is clear: all temporarily occupied territories belong to Ukraine".

"A deal must not provide a springboard for further Russian aggression against Ukraine, the transatlantic alliance and Europe," she added.

Kallas also said that the ministers will discuss the situation in Gaza.

Background: 

EUUSARussianegotiations
