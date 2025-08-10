EU diplomacy chief convenes foreign ministers: US-Russia deal must include Ukraine and EU

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, will convene a meeting of European foreign ministers on Monday 11 August to discuss next steps in light of the planned talks between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Reuters, citing Kallas, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The US has the power to force Russia to negotiate seriously. Any deal between the US and Russia must have Ukraine and the EU included, for it is a matter of Ukraine’s and the whole of Europe’s security."

Details: Kallas stressed that "as we work towards a sustainable and just peace, international law is clear: all temporarily occupied territories belong to Ukraine".

"A deal must not provide a springboard for further Russian aggression against Ukraine, the transatlantic alliance and Europe," she added.

Kallas also said that the ministers will discuss the situation in Gaza.

Background:

The Trump-Putin meeting is scheduled to take place in Alaska on 15 August, amid media reports that Washington and Moscow are supposedly seeking an agreement to halt the war in Ukraine that could cement Russia’s occupation of part of its territory.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that "the answer to the Ukrainian territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine".

On the night of 9-10 August, a joint statement addressed to Trump and Putin was released by the leaders of France, Italy, Germany, Poland, the UK, the president of the European Commission, and the president of Finland.

