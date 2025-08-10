Artist Davyd Chychkan killed in action
Sunday, 10 August 2025, 22:45
Ukrainian artist and serviceman Davyd Chychkan has been killed in action on the Zaporizhzhia front.
Source: human rights defender, journalist and soldier Maksym Butkevych on Facebook
Quote: "Davyd Chychkan was killed in action on the Zaporizhzhia front while repelling an enemy attack."
For reference: Davyd Chychkan was the son of artist Illia Chychkan. He was born in 1986 in Kyiv.
Background:
- In February 2022, unknown individuals attacked the Lviv Municipal Art Centre, where Chychkan’s exhibition Ribbons and Triangles was being held.
- In 2017, unknown persons also destroyed Chychkan’s exhibition in Kyiv.
