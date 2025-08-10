All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Artist Davyd Chychkan killed in action

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 10 August 2025, 22:45
Artist Davyd Chychkan killed in action
David Chichkan, photo provided by his family

Ukrainian artist and serviceman Davyd Chychkan has been killed in action on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: human rights defender, journalist and soldier Maksym Butkevych on Facebook

Quote: "Davyd Chychkan was killed in action on the Zaporizhzhia front while repelling an enemy attack."

Advertisement:

For reference: Davyd Chychkan was the son of artist Illia Chychkan. He was born in 1986 in Kyiv.

Background

  • In February 2022, unknown individuals attacked the Lviv Municipal Art Centre, where Chychkan’s exhibition Ribbons and Triangles was being held. 
  • In 2017, unknown persons also destroyed Chychkan’s exhibition in Kyiv.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

warArmed Forces
Advertisement:
Close associate of Putin urged him to end war in Ukraine and start talks – NYT
Artist Davyd Chychkan killed in action
NATO secretary general: Trump-Putin meeting will be test for Putin, talks to continue afterwards
Vance believes neither Ukrainians nor Russians will be happy with war settlement
updatedThree killed as two explosions rock beach in Odesa Oblast – video
Slovak PM compares Ukraine to "grass" in dispute between "elephants", Kyiv responds
All News
war
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast: man killed, three women injured
Russians injure two people in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
Russians attack residential building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, leaving woman dead
RECENT NEWS
11:02
Donbas and Crimea will be Europe once Ukraine returns – Czech minister on shape of the West
10:59
Several hundred Russian troops arrive in Belarus – Ukraine's Border Guard Service
10:40
Far-right AfD calls for ending aid payments to Ukrainians in Germany
10:32
Russians continue advancing in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
09:47
European Commission urges US not to make unilateral concessions to Russia
09:44
Battlefield sees 137 clashes, 42 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
09:02
Rutte doesn't think Putin will ultimately get rewarded for invading Ukraine
08:50
Close associate of Putin urged him to end war in Ukraine and start talks – NYT
08:40
NATO secretary general signals possible de facto recognition of Russian control over parts of Ukraine in future deal
08:10
Ukrainian air defence downs 59 Russian drones, 12 UAVs hit targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: