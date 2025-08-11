All Sections
Polish defence minister calls inviting Zelenskyy to Trump-Putin meeting "the best decision"

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 11 August 2025, 02:16
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence. Photo: Facebook

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, believes that inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin would be "the best decision".

Source: Kosiniak-Kamysz, as quoted by Polish media outlet PAP

Details: Kosiniak-Kamysz said that he believed President Zelenskyy would be invited and that there was information emerging about the possibility of Zelenskyy taking part in the Trump–Putin meeting. He added that this would be the best decision and expressed confidence that it would happen.

He also noted that the goal of the Western world, led by the United States, is "to achieve a just and lasting peace".

Kosiniak-Kamysz said that the previous week, he had had the opportunity to speak with President Trump’s closest advisers, who had told him about Trump’s determination to achieve his goal of concluding peace. 

He stated that Poland would do everything possible to achieve a just peace and added that he would like the agreement to be reached with President Zelenskyy's participation. He said they believed the possibility of at least establishing a ceasefire was closer than ever and that the coming days would confirm this.

The Polish official noted that if this were to happen on 15 August – the day of victory over the Bolsheviks in the Battle of Warsaw in 1920 – it would be "the best gift" for this part of the world and for the region’s future.

Background

