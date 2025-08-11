Ukrainian ambassador to US: US will negotiate with Russia from position of strength

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, believes that the "US will be coming from the position of strength" during talks with Russia.

Source: Markarova in an interview with CBS News and on Facebook

Details: Markarova said "all Ukraine prays" for US President Donald Trump to "have great results" in the talks through his effectiveness.

Quote: "So yes, we want Putin to stop, and we really are hopeful that this push from President Trump, and the sanction packages which are on the table, and secondary sanctions which are already implemented against those who help Russia, will convince President Putin that this is time for him to finally stop his aggression." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Details: Responding to a question about borders and buffer zones, Markarova noted that the concept of buffer zones is outdated.

Quote: "But the concept of buffer zones, or whatever, you know, this outdated, old concepts from the previous century, they do not work anymore. The front line in east and south of Ukraine is the front line between evil and good. And the question is, where that front line is going to be. Is it going to be on our territory? Is it going to be on our borders? Or is it going to be in Europe and everywhere, where it will affect Europe, US, and other."

"...it's not just about land. It's about the principles and values.

And judging by the recent decisions, including the sanctions on India for supporting Russia war machine, including on those sanctions that have been prepared, I am confident that US will be coming from the position of strength, you know, peace through strength, and that will allow us, together, to find a solution to stop Russia's aggression."

Details: Markarova added in a Facebook post that "I took our Constitution with me on air for the first time in years of active interviews in the US as it contains the answers to questions regarding Ukrainian territory."

Background:

The Trump-Putin meeting is scheduled to take place in Alaska on 15 August amid media reports that Washington and Moscow are apparently seeking an agreement to end the war in Ukraine that could lock in Russia's occupation of part of its territory.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that "the answer to the Ukrainian territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine".

On the night of 9-10 August, a joint statement addressed to Trump and Putin was released by the leaders of France, Italy, Germany, Poland and the UK, the president of the European Commission and the president of Finland.

