Several hundred Russian troops arrive in Belarus – Ukraine's Border Guard Service

Several hundred Russian servicemen and several dozen pieces of Russian military equipment have arrived in Belarus for military exercises scheduled for September.

Source: Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We are talking about roughly several hundred servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces and several dozen pieces of equipment that have already arrived in Belarus. At the same time, we see that Belarus has also sent certain units and forces to Russia, where there are also training grounds for these exercises.

Of course, intelligence units, the Ministry of Defence and the State Border Guard Service constantly monitor any further possible arrival of Russian units in Belarus to understand how many they could deploy for these joint exercises, especially at training grounds in Belarus. This direction, as before, remains a threat to us. During these exercises, provocations or further escalation of the security situation for our country cannot be ruled out."

Details: Demchenko stressed that, as of now, given the Russian forces present, there is no significant threat coming from Belarus. The SBGS spokesperson said that as before, there is no indication that any strike force has been formed or is being formed in Belarus along the Ukrainian border.

