Talks between European leaders, Trump and Zelenskyy may take place on Wednesday – dpa

Talks between European leaders, particularly German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his US counterpart Donald Trump, ahead of Trump's planned meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, may take place on Wednesday 13 August.

Source: German news agency dpa, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sources in the German government say that Chancellor Merz plans to discuss the situation surrounding the Russo-Ukrainian war with Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders on Wednesday.

