Talks between European leaders, Trump and Zelenskyy may take place on Wednesday – dpa
Monday, 11 August 2025, 17:59
Talks between European leaders, particularly German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his US counterpart Donald Trump, ahead of Trump's planned meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, may take place on Wednesday 13 August.
Source: German news agency dpa, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Sources in the German government say that Chancellor Merz plans to discuss the situation surrounding the Russo-Ukrainian war with Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders on Wednesday.
Background:
- Prior to this, media reports indicated that European leaders want to talk to Trump before his meeting with Putin in Alaska.
- Amid the upcoming Trump-Putin meeting, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte suggested that a future agreement might imply de facto recognition of Russia's control over parts of Ukraine but said he does not believe the Kremlin leader will ultimately "be rewarded" for starting the war.
- US Vice President JD Vance suggested that neither Ukraine nor Russia will be happy with the outcome of a US-brokered settlement of the war.
- London stressed that the terms of peace cannot be imposed on Ukraine against its will.
