Trump rules out Zelenskyy attending meeting with Putin in Alaska

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 11 August 2025, 19:19
Trump rules out Zelenskyy attending meeting with Putin in Alaska
Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not attend his talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, scheduled for 15 August in Alaska.

Source: European Pravda, citing Trump

Details: Asked whether Zelenskyy was invited to the talks in Alaska on Friday, Trump replied: "He was not a part of it."

"I would say he could go, but he's gone to a lot of meetings, he's been there for three and a half years and nothing happened," Trump said.

The US president said he was confident that in the "first two minutes" of his meeting with Putin he would know for sure "whether or not a deal can be made".

Trump said the next meeting could be between Putin and Zelenskyy, or a trilateral meeting that he would also attend.

Trump also said he would ultimately "put the two of them [Putin and Zelenskyy – ed.] in a room and I think it’ll get solved".

Background: 

  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that Zelenskyy must be invited to the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska on 15 August.
  • Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, said that inviting Zelenskyy would be the "best decision" for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

