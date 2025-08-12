Putin isn't seeking peace and Alaska meeting won't change that – ISW expert

George Barros, a representative from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), has stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin has so far shown no willingness to compromise in order to achieve peace in Ukraine, so the upcoming US-Russia leaders' summit in Alaska is unlikely to change this.

Source: George Barros, Russia Team and Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) Team Lead at ISW, in a comment to Ukrinform

Quote from Barros: "Putin has expressed no desire to compromise on his war goals. I don't think that's likely to change at the summit on Friday."

Details: This is how Barros commented on expectations surrounding the summit between Trump and Putin scheduled for 15 August as well as ISW's recent assessments that the Kremlin is trying to use the meeting to sow discord between the US and Europe.

Meanwhile, he stressed that the United States has enormous power and leverage and can achieve results if it uses them to the fullest.

Quote from Barros: "So far the US government has refused to use the full extent of its capabilities to bring Putin to the table."

Background:

