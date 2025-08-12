Putin isn't seeking peace and Alaska meeting won't change that – ISW expert
George Barros, a representative from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), has stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin has so far shown no willingness to compromise in order to achieve peace in Ukraine, so the upcoming US-Russia leaders' summit in Alaska is unlikely to change this.
Source: George Barros, Russia Team and Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) Team Lead at ISW, in a comment to Ukrinform
Quote from Barros: "Putin has expressed no desire to compromise on his war goals. I don't think that's likely to change at the summit on Friday."
Details: This is how Barros commented on expectations surrounding the summit between Trump and Putin scheduled for 15 August as well as ISW's recent assessments that the Kremlin is trying to use the meeting to sow discord between the US and Europe.
Meanwhile, he stressed that the United States has enormous power and leverage and can achieve results if it uses them to the fullest.
Quote from Barros: "So far the US government has refused to use the full extent of its capabilities to bring Putin to the table."
Background:
- The Trump-Putin meeting is scheduled to take place in Alaska on 15 August amid media reports that Washington and Moscow are apparently seeking an agreement to end the war in Ukraine that could cement Russia's occupation of part of its territory.
- In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that "the answer to the Ukrainian territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine".
- On the night of 9-10 August, a joint statement addressed to Trump and Putin was released by the leaders of France, Italy, Germany, Poland and the UK, the president of the European Commission, and the president of Finland.
- On 11 August, Trump announced that Zelenskyy would not be present at his talks with Putin.
